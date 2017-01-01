Be ready for a terrorist attack and coup d'etat in 2017 – Owusu Bempah warns Ghanaians

play videoIsaac Owusu Bempah has been described by many in Ghana as a ‘prophet of doom’

Controversial pastor, Isaac Owusu Bempah is warning of a terrorist attack and a coup d’etat in Ghana in 2017.

Speaking at a watchnight service at his Glorious Word Ministry International church in Accra on Saturday, Rev. Owusu Bempah warned of a terrorist attack and a plot by a group of people to stage a coup to oust the country’s newly elected president from office.

‘Terrorists! There will be an attack in Ghana unless Ghanaians pray…This thing is unheard of in Ghana but this year, Ghanaians should be ready for such a thing.’

He added, ‘…Some people are planning a coup. Secret meetings have been held. So whoever is to ascend the throne should be vigilant because several meetings have been held. He should concentrate on tightening the country’s security because some people want to overthrow the government with the help of some foreigners.’

The predictions of a terrorist attack and a coup d’etat by Rev Owusu Bempah were part of seventeen prophecies the man of God gave on the 31st of December 2016. He says the prophecies will come to pass if steps are not taken by the interested parties to avert them.