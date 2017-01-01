A former President and former First Lady will die this year – Owusu Bempah

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: GhanaWeb

play videoThe controversial pastor has on several occasions successfully predicted future happenings in Ghana

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has prophesied the deaths of two national figures in 2017.

According to the controversial pastor, a former president and a former first lady of Ghana will die in the year 2017.

Speaking at a 31st Watchnight service at the church, Rev Owusu Bempah noted that until Ghanaians intercede on behalf of the two individuals, the prophecy shall come to pass.

“I know those this will happen to but I will not mention their names, but rather intercede on their behalf. Meanwhile I will try and reach out to them in order to pray for them” he asserted.

Isaac Owusu Bempah has in previous instances prophecied happenings in Ghana – many of which have come to pass. But some Ghanaians, including clergymen, have described him as a prophet of doom and a person who thrives on ‘fear and panic’

The controversial pastor however insists he is not bothered by such comments saying he only puts out what is revealed to him by God.

Isaac Owusu Bempah says the year 2017 will also see the deaths of several prominent Ghanaians including Members of Parliament and an influential leader.