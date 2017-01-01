2016 Kumawood Awards shifted to April 2017

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

The 2016 edition of the annual Kumawood Akoben Film Festival and Awards (KAFF) initially scheduled to take place on December 5 has been shifted to April, 2017.

According to the organizers of the award, Kumawood Multimedia, the 6th edition could not take place due to the ban on noise making in Kumasi as a result of the Asantehemaa’s death and the 2016 elections.

However, the organizers were quick to announce the new date as April 7 next year. “As a brand that is dedicated to excellence, it is of paramount importance that we produce an experience that leaves an impression on our participants, audience and supporters and we have every intention of doing just that this coming event.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this change may have caused and we thank you for” your continued support, Samuel Kwabena Darko, CEO of Kumawood Multimedia said.

“Again we will like to use this opportunity to thank the media for your unflinching support to KAFF Awards all these years and we salute your professionalism and dedication to the course of Kumawood Multimedia” he said.