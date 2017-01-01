18th Ghana Music Awards nominations open Jan. 9

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-01

File photo

Charterhouse Productions Limited, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival would like to announce to musicians, music industry practitioners and members of the general public that nominations for the 18th edition of the festival officially opens on Monday 9th January 2017.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is the biggest event on the Ghanaian Entertainment Calendar which aims to among other things, recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the various players in Ghana’s music industry through the nation’s most coveted awards scheme.

Come Monday 9th January 2017, all interested stakeholders are by this release encouraged to pick nomination forms from the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited, partner radio and TV stations or download from www.ghanamusicawards.com. *Forms can also be filled and submitted online at entry.ghanamusicawards.com.*

Completed hand filled forms with copies of CDs, VIDEOS AND PROMOTIONAL PICTURES should all be submitted to the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited located at B824/10 Feo Eyeo Street, Industrial Area Accra, near TV Africa, not later than 31st January, 2016 when all nominations close.

Works that will be submitted must have been released between January 1, 2016 – December 31, 2016.

The 18th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a Charterhouse Productions event proudly sponsored by Vodafone.