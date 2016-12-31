Your lyrics are wack, stop singing nonsense – Nigerians tell Yemi Alade

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: Dailygossip

2016-12-31

Yemi Alade has been trending on Twitter for a while now, the reason being that a lot of Nigerians think her lyrics her bad and she needs to ‘step up her game’.

The singer has taken some bashing on social media over the lack of depth in the lyrics of her songs as several Twitter users chided her and advised her to employ songwriters.

Below are lyric excerpts from Yemi Alade’s song, ‘Tumbum’

I know you like Nkechi jolof (eh Nkechi jolof) I know you like my beans (eh you like my beans) I know that she give you fufu

You put am for my soup Baby what you gonna do

No time for tumbum tumbum Umakade jumbum jumbum Forget your jumbum No time for tumbum

No time for tumbum tumbum Umakade jumbum jumbum Oya now tumbum tumbum No time for tumbum

Se na my lovin you want(take it) Se na my body you need(stop it)

Checkout some tweets below:

Yemi Alade has now responded to the comments personally in a new video, telling her critics to shut up because she is ‘smiling to the bank’ before pulling out the gender argument. She reckons her critics should also scrutinise the lyrics of her male counterparts before bashing her.

Watch the video here:

And Nigerians have now continued to bash the singer following the video she posted. Read some tweets below:

