Your lyrics are wack, stop singing nonsense – Nigerians tell Yemi Alade

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: Dailygossip

2016-12-31

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade has been trending on Twitter for a while now, the reason being that a lot of Nigerians think her lyrics her bad and she needs to ‘step up her game’.

The singer has taken some bashing on social media over the lack of depth in the lyrics of her songs as several Twitter users chided her and advised her to employ songwriters.

Below are lyric excerpts from Yemi Alade’s song, ‘Tumbum’

I know you like Nkechi jolof (eh Nkechi jolof) I know you like my beans (eh you like my beans) I know that she give you fufu

I know you like Nkechi jolof (eh Nkechi jolof) I know you like my beans (eh you like my beans) I know that she give you fufu

You put am for my soup Baby what you gonna do

No time for tumbum tumbum Umakade jumbum jumbum Forget your jumbum No time for tumbum

No time for tumbum tumbum Umakade jumbum jumbum Oya now tumbum tumbum No time for tumbum

Se na my lovin you want(take it) Se na my body you need(stop it)

Checkout some tweets below:

same people criticizing yemi Alade for lyrics will still come here and hype wizkid and his daddy yoghurt ???????? — MICHAEL (@cap_kayde) December 30, 2016

Yemi alade’s backlash was long overdue. Hopefully we’ll stop hearing kirikoto kirikata chants like abija wara — ‘made McCarthy???? (@pejumadey) December 30, 2016

You will criticize yemi alade’s music but won’t buy Asa and brymo!!! Hypocrites!!! — The Special Guy (@LifeOfKingMike) December 30, 2016

I have nothing against “Yemi Alade” – but I prefer her Makeup to her Music. — David Obisesan (@davidobisesan) December 30, 2016

Yemi Alade has now responded to the comments personally in a new video, telling her critics to shut up because she is ‘smiling to the bank’ before pulling out the gender argument. She reckons her critics should also scrutinise the lyrics of her male counterparts before bashing her.

Watch the video here:

Yemi Alade replies people criticizing her for having mediocre lyrics. pic.twitter.com/1zYlhStJ1Z — DailyGossip.ng (@DailyGossipNG) December 30, 2016

And Nigerians have now continued to bash the singer following the video she posted. Read some tweets below:

Some Nigerian artistes can’t take criticisms.

They quickly say: “I’m making my money”.

How about trying to improve?

Fans make you rich too. — The Nigerian Guy (@TheNigerianGuy) December 30, 2016

Yemi Alade needs to take a break for a year, get writers, make good music & then come back. Love her but all this nonsense has to stop. — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) December 29, 2016

9ja Artiste can’t take criticism without bringing “I am making money” STFU n check ya self, so we d fans re making paper abi -Yemi Alade — The Altruist (@DrealAltruist) December 30, 2016

Yemi alade is over overrated — kehinde (@StaxKenny_) December 30, 2016

Yemi Alade has whack lyrics but how many of Asa’s or Omawumi’s CDs have u bought or how many of their concerts have u attended? Hypocrites! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 30, 2016

Yemi Alade is so wack she hasnt got up to 5 features from any Nigerian artiste. Just making video 4 any trash she sings is all she knows — Daddy Yo! (@OfficialKarkah) December 30, 2016

Listening to yemi alade lyrics is actually bearable compared to reading them, gadammit, shii can make you autistic, can’t deal — Blessing (@mhissy_lhizzy) December 30, 2016