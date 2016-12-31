Yaw Preko tips Ghana for AFCON trophy

Sports News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

2016-12-31

Yaw Preko

Acting head coach of Ifeanyi Uban in Nigeria Yaw Preko says with right preparation he’s confident the Black Stars can win the AFCON trophy.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach believes with the clear-cut mindset the Black Stars are capable of annexing the AFCON in Gabon come next month.

He said this in an interview with Asempa FM “I’ve been watching their training on the net and even how the supporters are cheering the players on is something I have not seen in a long time, I’ve some strong believe that the team with right preparation can win trophy,” he said.