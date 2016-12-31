Wesley Girls High School wins Sprite Ball girls division

Sports News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Wesley Girls High School beats Kumasi Girls Senior High School 6-4

Wesley Girls Senior High School has won the tenth anniversary edition of the Sprite Ball Championship after beating Kumasi Girls Senior High School 6-4 in the final game of the girls division at the El Wak Stadium.

In the boys division, St. John’s School beat Pope John’s School 23-16 to clinch third spot.

The ladies from Cape-Coast survived a late scare from Kumasi Girls after the latter missed two crucial free throws with time running out. The game was characterized by loads of missed shots at the rim and from three point range.



Half time score was tied at 1.



Augusta Kwateng and Eno Ampong were instrumental in getting Wesley Girls the stunning win. The win was more remarkable considering this was Wesley Girls first time in the competition after a four year absence.

This is the third win for Wesley Girls in the tournament and makes them the most successful team in the female division. For Kumasi Girls, it marks another loss with a medal on the line at Sprite Ball following the fourth place finish in the last edition.

Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion failed to defend its crown as it clinched the bronze medal by beating Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School 26-10.