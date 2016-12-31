The 5 things Akufo-Addo needs to do in 100 days – Nduom speaks

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Many are the expectations of Ghanaians as the Akufo-Addo led administration takes office on January 7, 2017. Promises of one million dollars per district, one factory per district, a dam per village, reduction of corporate taxes, payment of trainee allowances and so on continually echoed in the minds of several Ghanaians who joined long queues to vote for the then NPP presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7.

But as the president-elect prepares to take office in a few days time, the question many keep asking is whether or not he will be able to fulfill the several promises made during his campaign.

Some also ask whether the many things the president-elect promised to do for Ghanaians are really the things the citizenry seek.

Well, for businessman and politician Papa Kwesi Nduom, that may not be the case.

Papa Kwesi Nduom believes the president-elect, regardless of his plans for the country in the next four years, needs to consider addressing certain critical issues within his first 100 days of assumption of office.

Among them include a change in the country’s constitution, improving on the country’s decentralization system, deepening local participation in the governance structure and fixing the country’s National Identification system.

Dr. Nduom is also advising president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo to ‘make friends’ following his victory in order to make the most of the available human resource expertise.

” We also say that when you find yourself in power, that is when to make friends. That is not the time to decide that this one looks NPP or NDC so step aside. It is important for him to open himself up to get the best so the best can also support him because it is not everybody who supports him that is NPP or that is part of his cabinet… ” he said.