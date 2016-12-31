Shatta Wale is the most influential artiste of the year

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

2016-12-31

Shatta Wale

The eighth edition of the 4syte Music Video awards was held at the Accra International Conference Center on December 30.

The event is the initiative of 4syte TV and seeks to reward hard working and deserving music acts who distinguished themselves in the year under review.

The event saw performances from D-Cryme, Guru, Medikal, Shatta Wale and many other artistes and was cpmpered by radio personality, Jay Foley and comedian DKB.

Artistes who picked up awards on the night include Guru, Medikal, OJ, Stonebwoy, Eazzy, D-Black.

1. Best Collaboration: Criss Waddle ft Stonebwoy (Bie Gya)

2. Best Female Video: Eazzy (Na NA)

3. Best Male Video: Dblack (Kotomoshi)

4. Best Special Effect Video: M.anifest (Wani Aba)

5. Best Gospel Video: O J

6. Best Discovery Video: Medikal (Anthem)

7. Best Directed Video: VVIP ft Samini (Dogo Yaro)

8. Best Story Line: Okyeame Kwame (Small Small)

9. Best Hiplife Video: D-Cryme (Koko Sakora)

10. Best Group Video: VVIP (Alhaji)

11. Best Edited Video: Guru (Samba)

12. Best Photography Video: Edem (Nyedzilo)

13. Best Reggae Dancehall Video: Shatta Wale (Kakai)

14. Best Choreography: Guru (Samba)

15. Best Highlife Video: Becca (Beshiwo)

16. Best Hiphop Video: Omar Sterling (Bob Marley)

17. Best African Act: AKA (Make Me Sing)

18. Most Influential Artiste (Shatta Wale)

19. Overall Best Video: Stonebwoy (Talk to me)