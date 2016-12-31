Sarkodie’s wife Tracy dance moves at #Rapperholic2016

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Sarkodie’s wife Tracy Ewuraama Addo was in the audience to support her husband at the just-ended successful Rapperholic Concert, and during the performance of Mary (the title track for his current album), she simply couldn’t help herself as she danced heartily and sang along to the highlife classic.

Sarkodie and Tracy have been described as a model couple, as they have been together long before his stardom.

The couple are parents to Adalyn Owusu Addo fondly called Titi, who was born on March 28 2016.

Rapperholic is also the name of Sarkodie (born Michael Owusu Addo)’s sophomore album, and he’s reportedly finalizing work on his fifth solo album “The Highest”, which comes out early next year.

Recipient of several local and international awards including the prestigious BET Best International Act: Africa in 2012, Sarkodie has released Makye (2009), Rapperholic (2012), Sarkology (2014), Mary (2015), as well as the joint album TMG with producer Jayso in 2013.