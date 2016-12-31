Relatives blame police for Ningo Prampram deaths

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

File photo

Relatives of two people who were killed in yesterday’s disturbances in Miotso in the Ningo Prampram District are blaming the police for the deaths.

The two were killed following the exchange of gunshots over a land dispute Thursday which also left six others injured.

Though calm has returned to the community debris of burnt houses and vehicles are scattered in the area. So is the blood of persons who were shot splashed on walls and the floor.