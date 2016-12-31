President, Vice President must pay tax – Nduom demands

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: 3news.com

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom

Founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has made a strong case for a President and his or her vice to pay tax on their emoluments and allowances.

Article 68(5) of the 1992 Constitution bars the first two gentlemen of the land from paying tax.

But according to Dr Nduom, who is an astute entrepreneur, “this is wrong and does not permit the president to set a good example for the citizens to follow”.

Addressing journalists on the changes his party expects of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, Dr Nduom said a number of changes must first be made to the current constitution.

One of them, he mentioned, is the president and the vice president paying taxes. He said this was recommended by the Constitutional Review Committee inaugurated by the late President John Atta Mills in 2010.

“This amendment to the Constitution will provide the moral authority on the part of the president to go after tax evaders whether they are appointees of the president or ordinary citizens,” the three-time presidential candidate said.

He also mentioned the election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), giving equal opportunity to Ghanaians living abroad and declaring of assets by public officials as some of the amendments the incoming government must effect within 24 months.