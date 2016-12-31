Northern NPP wants Akufo-Addo to prosecute corrupt officials

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Alhaji Mumuni Musah Mima

The Northern Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party has called on the Akufo-Addo government to prosecute all government officials who are found to be corrupt either in the outgoing regime or in his own government.

The council advised that the president must not let cases of financial malfeasance go unpunished.

Addressing a press conference in Tamale Chairman of the Council Alhaji Mumuni Musah Mima said cases of prosecution should not be misconstrued as witch hunting, adding, that an independent prosecutor should be assigned the role to deal with these cases.

Alhaji Mumuni Musah Mima said they are confident that the new government’s intention to restructure the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority into the Northern Development Authority will make it vibrant to deliver on its mandate.

He said the restoration of the teacher allowance, Arabic instructors allowance and the non formal education sector are some of the policies they believe will help the region.

The council also commended the regional and national campaign teams of the NPP for the effort they put into the elections and selling the message of the NPP which eventually won the hearts of Ghanaians.

He called on the youth to maintain the peace the area is enjoying while the government takes shape to deliver on its mandate.