NDC to hold national congress in two years – Aseidu Nketia

Politics of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: citifmonline.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it will hold its national congress to select party executives in two years from now.

The congress is also expected to allow the executives devise strategies towards the 2020 elections, after its massive defeat in the 2016 elections.

Addressing the press on Thursday, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, explained that the party’s constitution mandates it to conduct a congress within twenty four months when it is in opposition.

“An early congress is provided for by our constitution. When we are in government, there is a time frame for our elections to be held. When we are out of power there is a time frame within which the elections should be held. We begin our elections with branch elections then we proceed to constituency elections and then we go to regional elections.”

He continued, “By the time we finish with regional elections, then we prepare and do the three other national elections. The youth congress, the women’s congress and the main party congress then after that we will then decide to do another event to select a Flagbearer.

When we are in power, we are allowed to hold the congress and select our leadership one year before the elections, when we are out of power, we do it within two years. That is why we call it early congress,”he explained.

Article 21 of the NDC constitution states that “There shall be a Congress of the Party to be held once every four years as the National Congress which shall be the highest decision making body of the Party.”

“The National Congress shall be convened by the General Secretary acting on the direction of the National Executive Committee stating the date and venue.”