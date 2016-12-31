Nacee dances to his new song ‘Onaapo attention’

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Ghanaian Gospel Musician and Producer, Nacee who has just released a Gospel version of National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) official campaign song ‘Onaapo’ danced excitedly to the tune in the studios of Onua FM 95.1, Accra based station.

The original Onaapo song was sang by Dee Aja but has been confirmed that Nacee was the brain and composer of the hit campaign song.

To make the term ” Onaapo” still relevant, Nacee has released a Gospel rendition “Onaapo Attention”.

Nacee indeed lightened the Radio station as he danced, jumped and sang along his “Onaapo Attention” rendition.

Watch the video below: