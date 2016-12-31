MTN Foundation fetes over 1000 children at Christmas

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: Josephine Appiah Nyamekye

2016-12-31

Staff of MTN Foundation leads children to exhibit their creativity

MTN Ghana Foundation, the Corporate Social Investment wing of MTN Ghana has partnered with FreeLunchGH to organize Christmas parties for about a 1,000 children.

The beneficiaries of the parties are children from Korle Gonno Community Library in Korle Gonno and Anoff MA Community School, near Nsawam. The parties were held on 22nd and 23rd December 2016 respectively.

The Christmas parties provided MTN Ghana Foundation the unique opportunity to engage directly with the children while fulfilling two of its three focus areas, which are, education and health.

Speaking at the Christmas party at Anoff MA Community School, the Executive Secretary of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe said” it’s exciting to use the Christmas occasion to reach out to the children in an informal way and to celebrate this special season with them.

He said, “they are the future of Ghana and we always have to make room for them in our end of year activities”.

This is the second time the MTN Ghana Foundation is partnering FreeLunchGH. In 2015, MTN worked with the organization to entertain and feed children from two communities.

Since the inception of the MTN Foundation in 2007, Christmas parties have been held annually for children in selected communities in Ghana. In addition, the Foundation also presents hampers to babies born on Christmas day. On the 26th of December, 2016 MTN Foundation presented 200 babies with gifts in 11 hospitals across the country bringing the total number of hampers given out to 1000 in 5 years.

MTN Ghana Foundation has been implementing sustainable community investment initiatives since its inception in 2007









About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

From inception to December 2015, the Foundation had undertaken 135 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.



For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation.