'Misplaced priorities' cost Mahama the presidency – Nduom

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: GhanaWeb

play videoDr. Nduom is hopeful of a more prudent use of state resources under an Akufo-Addo led administration

President John Dramani Mahama lost the 2016 general elections due to his inability to manage his priorities well, leader and flagbearer of the Progressive Peoples Party, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has stated.

According to Dr. Nduom, several decisions taken my Mahama during his tenure as president was indicative of a person who had misplaced priorities.

He described as misplaced priority, a decision by President John Dramani Mahama to put up a flyover at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

According to Dr. Nduom, the decision is one that has robbed the country of immense development.

Addressing the media on Friday December 30, 2016, the business mogul and politician bemoaned the improper use of several loans contracted by government for purposes that do not have a direct bearing on the development of the populace. Dr. Nduom believes successive governments, including the incoming Akufo-Addo led administration, will ultimately suffer the repercussions of the irresponsible borrowing and the improper use of the borrowed funds.

Citing the Nkrumah Circle interchange, Dr. Nduom spoke of how the Mahama-led administration chose to use several millions of dollars for the said project at the expense of providing the needed amenities for ‘productive areas’ in the country.

‘…We build this thing there but then you go to where they are growing Cocoa, Cashew and Yam. They don’t have water. They don’t have regular roads. Productive areas have nothing and yet Kwame Nkrumah Circle has this fancy project. For what?’, the former legislator quizzed.

He added, ‘ …You go to Komenda, you go and borrow 35 million dollars from the Indians. You go and build a sugar factory but there’s no sugarcane. Then you go and borrow another 20 million…’

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is however hopeful an Akufo-Addo led administration will focus on developing key sectors of the economy which in effect will help improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.