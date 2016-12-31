Medikal: Biggest new sensation for 2016

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

In an interview earlier this year with Dr. Pounds on Hitz FM, head of the AMG Label, Criss Waddle was asked to name his top 5 rappers and in his list came Medikal. Of course, for most listeners, as head of the label, it was only appropriate for him to put the name of his artist on the list, for exposure, but we thought wrong.

Indeed, Medikal has justified his inclusion on his boss’ list and indisputably, he is the most recognized new artist to come out of the blocks in 2016.

The young chap has had the streets on ‘lockdown’ with his singles and quite astonishingly, his growing popularity has caused every major event organizer to put him on their shows.

There’s little skepticism that Medikal has been a show-stopper on every show he’s performed on this year, especially for all the ‘December’ shows.

For many ‘first timers’ who sat in major concerts and had no inkling as to who he was; he blew their minds with how popular he is with the masses, how his songs were sang by the massive crowd and how he was cheered on for every line he yelled on the stage.

At the EL ‘Bar Concert’ – the cheers were loud when he mounted the stage, louder than what most established artists got from the crowd.

At Sarkodie’s ‘Rapperholic’concert – there was raucous at the mention of his name and ever song he performed was met with such extreme enthusiasm.

And at Stonebwoy’s ‘Bhim Concert’ – Medikal was simply the star of the show;giving credence to the growing talk of he commanding the biggest audience appeal this year.His audience appeal is simply out of this world!

Medikal is billed to perform at MUSE Live Concert on January 1, 2017 at the World Trade Center, and surely, he is expected to command the loudest cheer on the night.

For the VGMAs, there’s no doubt that Medikal will make a case for a lot of categories including Best New Artist, Best Hiplife/Hip hop Song, Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artist, Best Rapper, Best Collaboration and many others.

He is likely to replicate or break records set by the then new artist, Sarkodie, who won many awards in 2010 as a new act.

2016 has just been about – ‘poof poof’!