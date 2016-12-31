Mahama won’t contest in 2020 – Stephen Atubiga

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

President John Dramani Mahama

A member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Stephen Atubiga has categorically stated President John Dramani Mahama will not be seeking the mandate of Ghanaians in 2020 on the ticket of the party if the conduct of some elements remain same.

According to him, measures should be put in place to eschew the betrayal and disgrace that the party subjected the president to in the just ended parliamentary and presidential elections.

“JDM will not contest till we put a lot of things in place to avoid another betrayal and humiliation”, he said.

In his view, many party members have been left hungry, neglected and jobless for long especially the grassroots questioning how the party will be able to bring all on board ahead of the 2020 elections.

“We should be worried about who are going to lead the party from national level to regional down to constituency level. We should be worried about our founding fathers stance in the party, their loyalty and support for JDM 2020. Who is going to be his running mate and what impact is he or she bringing on board? How are we going to fund the party especially going to opposition, NDC has been going through financial crises till date. What language or massage do we have for the grassroots to continue working on empty stomach? How are we going to empower our media and those who go on radio and TV to project the party? We have failed 100% for not taking care of them and their condition is very bad, some can’t put food on the table not talking of transport to the stations. Who are those to manage JDM? His campaign team should cut across all levels, meaning regional balance foot soldiers, people that are accommodative ,accessible, humble, charismatic, and those that have a history of looking out for the welfare of members when they had opportunity in government”