Mahama swears in Daniel Domelovo as Auditor General

President John Dramani Mahama swearing in Daniel Domelovo

President John Dramani Mahama, has sworn in Daniel Domelovo as the new Auditor General of Ghana.

The short ceremony took place at the Flagstaff House Friday, December 30.

President Mahama said during the swearing in “I want to congratulate you and to state that by the powers vested in me as the President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with Article 70 (b) of our constitution, I have appointed you as the Auditor General of Ghana.”

The outgoing President charged Daniel Domelovo to help ensure probity, transparency and accountability in government.