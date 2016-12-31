Mahama swears in Auditor-General

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

President John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, outgoing President of the Republic of Ghana, has tasked the newly appointed Auditor General Daniel Domelovo to help ensure probity, transparency, and accountability in government.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony in Accra on Friday December 30, Mr Mahama said: “I want to congratulate you and to state that by the powers vested in me as the President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with Article 70 (b) of our constitution, I have appointed you as the Auditor General of Ghana.”

He added: “The Audit Service exists to ensure good governance and, so, your responsibility, together with your team, is to deliver this to Ghanaians through the pursuit and application to the highest level of professionalism, accountability, probity and transparency in the public financial management system of Ghana.

“We have been working on the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan, and the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan has three key principles: prevention, education, and prosecution.

“Prevention and education are put first because we believe that the best practice is to prevent it from taking place, and, so, in discharging your job, your emphasis is not on sanctioning but creating the system that prevents misappropriation of public funds from taking place.

“Of course when it has happened, it is important for us to sanction whoever had undertaken that and so I hope that you will work with government to ensure that we are able to bring probity and accountability into our public service especially, and ensure that we minimise the misuse of government funds and property.”