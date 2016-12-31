Kwame Boahene capture impresses Kotoko captain

Sports News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

2016-12-31

Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong is happy with the signing of Medeama SC midfielder Kwame Boahene.

Boahene completed his move from the Tarkwa based side to the Porcupine Warrios on Wednesday after signing a three-year deal.

Amos Frimpong is delighted and knows the former Liberty player will be an instant hit at the club.

“Of course I like him even before he joined us at Kotoko.

”I am not a coach to judge him but I personally like his work ethics and presence during games. He is a hard worker and will surely succeed at Kotoko.

“All I ask from our fans is to develop patience towards Kwame and allow him to get use to our playing style”, Amos Frimpong said.