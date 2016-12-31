Kaakie thrills fans at O2 Arena concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: asempanews.com

2016-12-31

Kaakie

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Kaakie has released a video on her Facebook page of her London, O2 Arena concert.

The “Too Much’’ hit maker appreciated her fans for coming out massively in their numbers to support her, and assured them to expect a bigger performance when she returns.

“London, Indigo O2 Arena was served and saved. A Royal treatment was given to my loyal fans in the U.K. Thank you all for showing up and showing me real love. I’ll be back again,” she wrote on her timeline.

Watch the video here: