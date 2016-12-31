I survived 2016 – Irene Logan

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: asempanews.com

2016-12-31

Irene Logan

Irene Logan has joined the “face 2017 with bravery” bandwagon with her highly optimistic New Year message.

“I am still here … standing tall in good health through all the days of my own personal struggles and fears,” she observed in her Instagram post.

Irene who won the maiden edition of “Stars of the Future” alongside her teammate Jane Awindor now Efya, revealed through her post, how she survived through thick and thin.

“When I thought I had lost it all, I gained it all, because failure is part of my journey,” the brilliant singer said.

Miss Logan took the opportunity to wish her fans a happy and fruitful New Year, and encouraged them with her love lesson which states that, “one would always find love, as long as he/she gives love to others.”

Read the beautiful singer’s inspiring message in post below: