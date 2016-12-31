I sleep a lot before my shows – MzVee

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Mzvee

Ghanaian dancehall songstress, MzVee has revealed that she sleeps a lot in order to prepare adequately for shows.

“Apart from the fact that I rehearse a lot, I also sleep a lot ahead of my performances,” she told the media on Wednesday during a press briefing ahead of the Muse Live Concert at Urbano Hotel in Accra.

The Muse Live Concert is scheduled to take place at the World Trade Center in Accra on January 1.

Muse Africa, organisers of the concert, announced at the press soiree that the event, which was previously slated for Thursday at the Accra Polo Ground, had been postponed at the last-minute.

Mzvee will be performing alongside Joey B, Eugy Official, Maleek Berry, Kwamz&Flava, and Medikal among others.

Mzvee said she was ready to trill music fans at the concert.