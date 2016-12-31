I have grown as a woman – Lydia Forson

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

2016-12-31

Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson in a video which she has deleted after attracting negative comments from followers on her Facebook page, reflected on the year 2016 in perspective.

According to Ms. Forson, the year has been an eye opener for her, stressing that at first, she used to react to any comment by her fans even though it was not really necessary.

The actress who described 2016 as “the year of growth”, indicated that, she believes 2016 has given her more experience as to how to deal with issues and controlling of emotions.

“I still remember everything I did on this day exactly a year ago, so I’m going to write a review on 2016. I feel I have grown as a woman and I have learnt to take a moment to react to issues,” she said.