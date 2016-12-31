I am tired of being in custody – Alleged JB killer weeps in court

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Vincent Bosso

One of the suspects on trial in the murder of J. B. Danquah Adu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, broke into tears in court on Wednesday saying he was innocent.

Vincent Bosso said he did not understand why he was being transported to court all the time when he was innocent.

At a District Court in Accra on Wednesday, Bosso amidst tears said, “I am tired of being in custody. It was Daniel Aseidu who went to commit the offence. I don’t know anything about the case.”

This is the first time that Bosso had openly spoken in court about how he feels as he has been quite all along.

The court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu urged Bosso not to be disturbed because he was only going through a process which would determine his innocence or otherwise as he Police awaits for the Attorney General’s report.

The court asked him to consult the defence counsel so he could to go to a superior court for bail.

In the absence of defence counsel, Mr Augustines Obuor, the matter was adjourned to January 17.

Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bosso, are being held for the murder of the late MP in an incident which occurred on February 9, 2016, at the MP’s Shaishie residence.

Bosso has been charged with abetment of crime but pleas of the two have not been taken.

According to Chief Superintendent Francis Baah, the Prosecutor; that on February 8, at about 2340 hours the deceased came home in his private vehicle driven by his driver, Samuel Berko Sarkodie.

Prosecution said the driver after parking handed over the ignition keys to the deceased and left for his residence at Kasoa, while the deceased retired to his bedroom.

He said at about 0100 hrs, Asiedu and Bosso who were armed, went to the house of the deceased where Asiedu entered the bedroom of the deceased through the window the deceased being asleep.

“Asiedu began to search the room and the noise woke up the deceased who held him. Asiedu resisted and stabbed the deceased on the right chest above the breast”.

The Prosecution said the deceased held the knife while Asiedu pulled the knife through the deceased hands creating a deep cut in his palm.

Prosecution said the deceased who was bleeding profusely fell by his bed helpless while Asiedu stabbed him several times on the right chest and neck.

Realizing that the deceased was almost dead, Asiedu left him and took away his three iPhones.

The Prosecutor said the security man in the house alerted other security men within the vicinity.

Mr Baah said Bosso realising the danger ahead took to his heels leaving Asiedu behind.

Asiedu, however, managed to descend from deceased room to the back house, climbed one of the poly tanks in the house and jumped over the electric fence into the adjoining house and escaped.

He said the security man then called the police emergency line and informed them of the situation.

When the Police arrived the victim was already dead and his body was conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary.

On February 15, an autopsy report from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital gave the cause of death as “Exsanguination and multiple stab injuries on the anterior and chest.”

Prosecution said Police investigations led to the arrest of accused persons who stated that their aim of going to the house of the deceased was to steal.

The Prosecutor said Asiedu explained that the deceased struggled with him when he entered the room and this compelled him to use the knife on him.