Desist from attacking police officers – IGP to Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

IGP John Kudalor

Ghanaians have been urged to desist from attacking police officers or installations of the Ghana Police Service but rather work with peace officers to ensure that they carry out their duties of ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Kudalor gave the advice when he inaugurated a new police station for the people of Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region on Friday December 30, 2016.

He said he would continue to advise police officers posted to the communities across the country to develop good relations with locals in order to effectively police their jurisdictions and desist from actions that would strain relations.

“This police station is not for only the [Ghana] Police Service; the police station is also for the people of Agona Kwanyako. I have spoken to them (police officers). When they are posted here, they are not coming to lord it over anyone or intimidate people. No. They are coming to work together with you,” he assured at the event.

Mr Kudalor, however, cautioned residents against attacking police officers or damaging property should disagreements arise between them and the police, saying individuals and entire communities unhappy with the conduct of police should seek lawful means of resolution instead of resorting to violence.

“Should that happen, you are going to bear the cost of rebuilding or repair [of the police station],” he warned, reminding the people of Kwanyako that following a similar attack recently on a police station, he had instructed the community to rebuild the station as a precondition for the return of police officers.

The IGP assured that police officers would be posted to the new station by January 5, 2017 while one pick-up vehicle would be made available to the police to facilitate their work of improving their security in order to, among other things, attract investors to the community.

On his part, the chief of Kwanyako, Nana Ampem Darko V, expressed gratitude to President John Mahama for the new police station

Also at the event were Queenstar Pokua Sawyer, Agona East MP, and former National Security advisor Brig Gen Nunoo Mensah.