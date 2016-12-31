Delay’s Cocoa Brown series to air on GH One Tv

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: enewsgh.com

Cast of Cocoa Brown series

Producers of hit drama series Cocoa Brown have announced the airing of the television Drama Series on GH One Tv after the sale of Viasat 1 TV.

Based on the true life story of television presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), the series which is now directed by Gene Adu, parades an all-star cast consisting Eunice Banini, Akorfa Edjeani, Caroline Sampson, Black Boy, Root Eye and Ahuofe Patricia (who plays the main character).

Other cast members include Shatta Michy, Moesha Boudong, Kwaku Elliot, D Cryme, Nana Boroo and Evelyn Addo popularly known as Nina.

“Cocoa Brown is all about me; how I became a presenter, the difficulty I went through to become who I am today and where I want to be in future. It is an interesting TV series …”, she submitted to Daily Graphic back in May.

Delay, is also executive producer of the popular Afia Schwarzennegar series.