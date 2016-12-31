D2R: Jessica, an inspiring story of determination

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Jessica Opare Saforo

Citi FM’s annual Decemba2Remeba concert on December 24 at the Accra International Conference Centre offered its usual thrills with a fine mix of music and comedy.

For some in the audience, however, it was an enlightening experience seeing the emcee, Ms Jessica Opare Saforo.

For those who had not seen the award-winning radio and television presenter for a while, her cute figure on stage told an inspiring story of determination.

The former plus-size young woman decided at a stage in her life to lose weight and she managed to transform her figure into an admirable ‘slim thing.’

She moved smartly on stage and there were surely people in the crowd who felt encouraged that they could do anything they put their minds.

Performers at the event included Okyeame Kwame, Shatta Wale, Guru, Article Wan, Nii funny, DJ Vision and AI, Run Town from Nigeria and Dee Aja.