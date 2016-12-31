Cedi sees 1 percent drop in a week

Business News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: B&FT

File photo of the Cedi

The Cedi recorded a week-on-week (WoW) depreciation of 1 percent against the USD. It opened at a price of GH¢4.1105/$ but closed at GH¢4.1521/$ reflecting YTD depreciation of 8.60%. This compares with YTD depreciation of 15.55% for the same period in 2015.

The Cedi also recorded a WoW depreciation of 1.11% against the Euro. It opened and closed at GH¢4.2852/€ and GH¢4.3331/€ respectively, representing YTD depreciation of 4.64%, compared with YTD depreciation of 5.73% for the same period in 2015.

The Cedi however recorded a WoW appreciation of 0.36% against the GBP. It opened at a price of GH¢5.1032/£, but closed at a price of GH¢5.0847/£. This translates into YTD appreciation of 10.46%, compared with YTD depreciation of 11.70% for the same period in 2015.