Benz bus crashes pedestrian to death in Salaga

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

File photo

A Benz bus with registration number AS 5516N has crashed to death a man believed to be in his mid 30s on the Salaga -Tamale road.

The bus which was returning from Tamale hit the man around Massaka a notable farming community six kilometers from Salaga township.

According to one of the passengers onboard the bus, the bus did not have brakes and the driver was also over speeding.

“The driver was speeding too much and efforts to slow him down proved futile. So when he saw the man he lost control and because he didn’t have brakes, he hit the man”.

He added that all the accidents on the Tamale – Salaga road are as a result of lack of brakes and car head lights and called on the police to inspect the buses before allowing them to cross the barrier to save the lives of innocent travelers.

The Salaga police have since arrested the driver who is currently assisting them in their investigations.

The vehicle has also been impounded.