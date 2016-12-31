Article Wan features Stonebwoy on 'Solo' remix

Music of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Article Wan of Solo fame, who partnered with BHIM Nation frontman Stonebwoy days ago for a remix of the song, has released accompanying visuals today, December 30.

Solo, which immediately gathered wide appeal when it was released earlier this year, effectively launched him into mainstream prominence, making him a strong contender for laurels like “Most Popular Song of the Year”, and him, “Breakout Artist of the Year.”

Watch the video, directed by Yaw Skyface below: