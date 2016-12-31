Appointment of a special prosecutor is important – Kojo Opoku to Nduom

General News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: GhanaWeb

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

The promise by the Legal Luminary, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo to establish the Office of a Special Prosecutor as part of measures to deal with corruption in order to safeguard the economy against the usual disturbances to the financial resources of Ghana by corrupt souls is 100% important to the stability of the Nation.

The establishment of the Office of a Special Prosecutor shall functions and operate differently from the Offices of decouple Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Yes, I agree that there should be a separation of the Attorney General Office and the Office of Minister of Justice BUT this decouple does not make the establishment of the Office of a Special Prosecutor needless as stated by Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom of PPP.

The three namely; the Office of a Special Prosecutor, Office of Attorney General and Office of Minister of Justice can co-exists to operate separately, differently and concurrently. A Country like Ghana with three Lawyers to protect the interest of the State is not detrimental to the performance of Governance.

1. OFFICE OF THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE :

The Minister of Justice shall become the Lawyer for the Presidency and the whole Government Machinery and in accordance with the law functions as:



A). To offer legal Counsel, review, evaluate and guide the Presidency and the Government Machinery on all Contracts and other legal related issues to make governance more efficient, effective, prudent and transparent.

B). To seek and protect the welfare of the Judicial Employees as well as ensure the spearheading of the establishment and maintenance of Courts at all levels in Ghana through a close collaboration with the Chief Justice.

2. OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

The Attorney General with full independence devoid of political influence shall become the people’s Lawyer and offer the following legal services to the citizens of Ghana:

A)To assist and partner the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, EOCO, BNI and Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) to investigate and prosecute Civil and Criminal Cases in Courts on behalf of the Republic of Ghana.

B) To serve as an alternative legal office to assist Ghanaians in Courts who cannot afford the Legal fees of Private Legal Practitioners.

C) To serve as an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Office to Ghanaians.

3. OFFICE OF SPECIAL PROSECUTOR

Any visionary, incorruptible and useful President just like HE. Nana Akufo-Addo that clearly understand and appreciate the urgent need to control and check corruption, mismanagement and wastage of State Financial Resources shall create the Office of a Special Prosecutor who will use the proper legal procedures to safeguard the Country financial resources.

The Special Prosecutor shall be fully independent without subjected to control or influence and his/her Office shall be responsible for:



A) To monitor, evaluate, track and takes legal actions on the operations/work/report of the State financial institutions, Auditor-General and Government entities that generates and mobilize money such as Ghana Revenue Authority, CocoBoard, Ports and Harbour Authority, Ghana Airports Company Limited etc.

B) To handle cases of judgement/Settlement Debts and retrieved Government Stolen monies back to the State.

C) To work closely and monitor the operations and administration of Ghana Procurement Authority.

D) To prosecute Government Appointees, Public Officials and Political leaders who get themselves involved in the acts of corruption, collision and conspiracy to defraud the State.

E) To investigate to uncover acts of corruption within all sectors of the Economy and prosecute such offenders in Courts.

F) To restore public trust, investor confidence and financial discipline in our governance system more especially the Public Sector of the Economy.

In summary, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom carefully note that:

1. The Office of Special Prosecutor shall serve the purposes of Economic Stability, Probity, Accountability, and transparency and prudent utilization of financial resources of the State.

2. The Office of Minister of Justice shall serve the purposes of Equity, Good Governance and legally sharpening Political decisions.

3. The Office of Attorney General would be for National Security and Social Security purposes.

…Signed…



Razak Kojo Opoku



(Founder & President of



Concerned Voters Movement, CVM)