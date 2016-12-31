Alex Usifo dumps Nollywood for school?

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2016

2016-12-31

Alex Usifo

Nollywood actor, Alex Usifo who recently bagged a doctorate degree from Babcock University few months back, has concluded plans to go back to school to read statistics.

He announced that by next year “I would have resumed lectures in my new school with classmates doing same statistics course with me.”

He maintained that there is nothing bad in his decision to go back to school as long as he has the zeal to read. “My ultimatum in life is to be a researcher in anything that would get me off the screen.

It’s certainly my love to become a research fellow, doing serious academic researches,” he stated.