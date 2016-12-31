Akufo-Addo can’t deliver all promises within 24hours – Paul Afoko

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Embattled National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Awentami Afoko is urging Ghanaians to tame their expectations of the incoming government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, many are of the view that once new government takes over the reins of power on January 7, 2017, all promises will be fulfilled within 24 hours stating that this is an erroneous impression that must be discarded.

On Accra-based radio station on Friday, he expressed confidence in the ability of the new government to deliver on its litany of promises made to Ghanaians during the heat of the campaign season.

“Rome was not built in a day, Nana Addo as an individual can’t do for Ghana what Ghanaians expect. It’s down to all of us in our own small ways to ensure that our project Ghana works.

“Of course Nana and the campaign team made many promises to Ghanaians and we all know that these promises are such that you don’t deliver them within 24hrs, there’s no magic wand and I believe that those promises are promises that will in the end inure to the benefits of all Ghanaians.

“It requires hard work and I ask for patience, tolerance, cooperation and unity on the part of all Ghanaians so that we can see these come to pass.”

“So I ask for cooperation that we allow the NPP government to look seriously at how it will implement its promises. We must all manage our expectations of this new government. Looking at the timetable ahead of us, I don’t think everything in terms of governance structure and machinery will be in place by March 2017. The new government needs time to review what will be handed over to it. It’s a huge task and calls for time.”