Agyemang-Badu hoping for injury-free AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

2016-12-31

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is hoping for injury free for the Black Stars players in the upcoming African Cup Nations in Gabon next month.

The Udinese midfielder believes the Black Stars non-residential camping will help keep the shape and form of the players before the final 23-man squad is officially announced.

Speaking exclusively to Asempa FM in Accra, he said “we are hoping for injury-free for the players because we want to keep our form and the shape of the team intact”.

Coach Avram Grant and his chargers are expected to train in the Gulf for 12 days before jetting to Gabon for their Group B matches in Port Gentil.