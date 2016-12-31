Africa's Mobile and ICT Expo (Mobex 2017) launched

Business News of Saturday, 31 December 2016

Source: B&FT

Felix Ofosu Kwakye with some members of the Africa Mobile and ICT Expo (Mobex)

The 2017 edition of the Africa Mobile and ICT Expo (Mobex) has been launched in Accra.

The event which will take place somewhere in June next year is also expected to leverage on some of Ghana’s, and Africa’s greatest innovations which have been forgotten

Speaking at the event, the outgoing Deputy Minister of Information Felix Ofosu Kwakye assured of the government’s commitment to the Mobex and also ensuring that that IT and innovation is given the kind of support that it deserves.

“The government is still committed to expanding ICT in the country and is collaborating with the private sector to establish the needed ICT infrastructure to accelerate national economic development. We are currently working with a private sector firm to set up a $400 million ICT park to serve as an integrated technology ecosystem like the Silicon Valley, with the capacity to create over 40,000 direct jobs.”

“As a government, we pledge the ministry’s unflinching commitment and support to the organizers to see this baby blossom and take its rightful position as the vehicle of economic change in Ghana,” he said.

The 2017 Mobex will have the Mobex Africa Innovation Awards which will seek to reward enterprises and individuals deploying the use of technology to create jobs, enhance customer delivery efficiency, among others.

According to the organizer’s the Mobex17 will be a three-day event that will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Alain Gbeasor, who is part of the organizer’s said “Mobex2017 will leverage on some of Ghana’s, and Africa’s greatest innovations which have been forgotten. Mobex Africa Innovation Awards will empower industry players in building global brands and services.”

This comes after the Africa Mobile & ICT Expo (MOBEX) train is expected to land in Liberia in 2017,

The organizer’s announced in August this year as a deal is reached between them and the Liberian government.

A statement released by the organizer’s, Coasters Company Limited, said a partnership agreement with the Liberian government had been struck to promote Information and Communications Technology and showcase new trends in the ICT and Telecommunication industry within the Liberian market.

Under the agreement, Coasters will replicate in Liberia its flagship ICT trade show, MOBEX, was first held in Ghana in July 2015. The show is the biggest ICT oriented exhibition and trade show in Ghana.

MOBEX-Liberia partnership follows a successful second edition of MOBEX Africa 2016 held in June this year at the Accra International Conference Centre, which was graced by President John Dramani Mahama.

The 2016 edition of the African Mobile and ICT Expo took place in June 2016, at the Accra International Conference Center.

It featured a thought-leadership conference and Masterclass sessions. The main emphasis of that Expo was on Digital Entrepreneurship with some exciting technologies were also exhibited during the period.