3 NDC supporters commit suicide over Mahama’s loss

Three supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), committed suicide after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared President of the 2016 December polls.

The three supporters, Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuiye said could not contain the pain of defeat hence they committing suicide.



The Minister said on Accra-based Starr FM Wednesday that the incident happened across the country. He however failed to name names and the locations where it happened.

“We have reports of people committing suicide. Yes, I’ve heard of about three across the country. People could just not stand it… Even me, I broke down,” he said.

Incumbent President John Mahama eventually conceded defeat to main rival Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP later in the evening of Friday, December 9 as the latter had taken a commanding lead of over a million votes difference with four of the 275 constituencies unaccounted for.

The President-elect, Nana Addo will take the oath of office to officially assume his position on January 7, 2017.

The defeat, he confessed came to the NDC party as a big blow hence the need on the part of the party leadership to “assuage the frustrations of supporters” of the NDC.

‘We’re in a comfortable lead’ is to “assuage the frustration of the supporters. [It was] to minimise their frustration because the anger that would have come with the straight [admittance] that we have lost, people would have committed suicide,” he said.

And three of the staunch supporters of the party, he said could still not contain the defeat, hence committing suicide.



Some disappointed supporters of the NDC also wept uncontrollably when the President went to Somanya to cut sod for the construction of the Eastern University.