What matters is not how you start, but how you finish – KSM

2016-12-30

2016-12-30

KSM

Kwaku Sintim-Misa is undoubtedly pleased that Ghana triumphed in the election that was held weeks ago; judging from a tweet he shared on his twitter page this morning.

“What matters is not how you start, but how well you finish!!” the tweet he posted ahead of the New Year read.

It would be recalled that, the host of the “KSM Show” expressed fear of possible chaos, ahead of the declaration of results for the general elections held on December 7.

Perhaps, Mr. Sintim-Misa is glad that Ghana has ended the year peacefully without any chaos as he had feared, thus sharing these wise words on his twitter timeline.