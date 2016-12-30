'Weed out corrupt elements in public service'- Rev. Bako urges Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: Graphic.com.gh

The incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has been urged to use their first six months in office to put in place mechanisms to weed out corrupt tendencies among public servants in order to save enough resources for national development.

The Founder and Executive Director of the Rhema Foundation for Leadership and Resource Development, Rev. Abu Bako, who made the call, observed that building a robust economy required people with a positive mindset and diligent attitude towards work.

He spoke to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the annual end-of-year thanksgiving service organised by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) in Accra last Thursday.

The event, which was held on the theme: “O give thanks unto the Lord for He is good,” was used by the workers to thank God for seeing the company through the year successfully and to celebrate workers who excelled in their areas of responsibility.

Mismanagement

Rev. Bako observed that mismanagement of resources by leadership across the world was not in line with the will of God, adding that until structures were put in place to discourage people from siphoning public resources, national economies would continue to backtrack.

“If it comes to the case of Ghana for instance, the incoming government must take immediate steps to weed out any structures that could breed corruption. If they fail to do that, the confidence reposed in them by the people will be eroded,” he added.

Collective responsibility

He urged all citizens to get involved in the processes of national development, stressing that nation building was a collective responsibility that required accountability and efficient use of resources.

“Everyone in the country needs to commit to building the nation, especially those who are in the civil service, because that is supposed to be the backbone of the governance process, but a weak and corrupt civil service hinders national development.

“Most of the time, we tend to look for traces of corruption among political leaders rather than focusing on the civil servants. Going forward into 2017, the government ought to put in place structures to discourage corruption and negative work attitudes among public sector workers,” he added.

Rev. Bako observed that the development challenges that most countries in Africa, including Ghana, faced were due to the improper management of time and resources, stressing, “There is nothing like the Black man’s time, because God did not give 48 hours a day to Black people.”

“When it comes to work, we need to change our attitude by avoiding lateness. God did not create man to work in order to eat, rather man ought to eat to work, and this calls for dedication in order to achieve excellence,” he added.

Sermon

Earlier in the sermon, Rev. Bako urged the public to let the purpose of God and the essence of Christmas reflect in their daily lives.

He took the scripture from Ecclesiastes 10:16-17 and Isaiah 9:6, calling on all people to be obedient to the word of God and work for the betterment of the country.

Workers commended

While commending the workers for working hard to sustain the company, the Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, asked them to adopt more innovative measures to consolidate the gains made.

“This year was an election year, so the stakes were high, but we were successful in reporting on the election. We pray that the transition will be done without any daunting challenges,” he noted.

Mr Ashigbey observed that the company would continue to put strategies in place in order to get the best human resource and deploy the right technology to remain a household name in the African media fraternity.

He further urged the workers to go the extra mile to put their God-given potential to use in a manner that would benefit the company and the country at large.

In a spirit-filled atmosphere, the various departments of the company took turns to participate in the nine lessons and carols at the thanksgiving service.