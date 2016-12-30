Top guns fail to progress from Sprite Ball group

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2016-12-30

Champions of the Sprite Ball group to be crowned today

Top guns Senior high schools including Presec legon, Adisadel College, Prempeh college, Keta SHS and Koforidua Senior Tech all failed to make it to the knock out stages of the Sprite basketball.

For second time running Presec Legon failed to make it to the quater finals as they succumbed to Adisadel collage by 22-33, Pope Johns also edged out Adisadel College courtesy a 23-10 win. Although Keta SHS were victorious in their game against Prempeh college as the Volta School boys defeated the Eastern boys 28-21 they couldn’t progress.

Defending champions St. Augustine’s college will now take on Pope johns , whilst St. Johns will square off with Mawuli, Mfantsipm will lock horns with Ghana Senior Tech, before Opoku Ware battle it out with Sacred Heart in the knock out phase.

In the girls division, the semi final will be settled when Kumasi SHS takes on Mamfe Methodist, whilst the defending champs Aggrey Memorial take on Wesley Girls at the El Wak sports stadium.

The champions in the male and female will be crowned today .