Tigo to usher in New Year with music and fireworks

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: GNA

2016-12-30

Shatta Wale

Finally, Accra will join the list of incredible cities around the world that celebrate the New Year with a spectacular display of fireworks, fabulous music and dancing, and delicious food and drinks.

Themed ‘the festival of lights and music’ and organised by Tigo, a mobile network operator, the event will be the first of its kind in the country and will usher in the New Year in grand style.

Tara Squire, the Commercial Director for Tigo, said 2016 has been an impressive year for the business and that together with Ghanaians they wanted to end the year on a big note and welcome the New Year with a big bang.

“It’s been a truly wonderful year and with the support of our customers and various stakeholders we recorded fantastic business results. This is our way of saying thank you to Ghana and ushering in the New Year by global standards just as we see in Dubai, Times Square in New York, and London.

He said a series of activities have been lined up for the night including an absolutely ‘banging concert’ with thrilling performances and fireworks, which will light up Accra’s skyline.

Revellers, he said, will be held spellbound by what Tigo has in had in store for them.

“The first part of the event will feature some top-notch gospel artistes like Obaapa Christie, Cwesi Oteng, among others, who will treat revellers to great music. This will be followed by a countdown to midnight and the biggest and spectacular display of fireworks. Thereafter, Shatta Wale will ride on stage to usher in the New Year with thrilling performances from his repertoire of hit songs”, he said.

Tara Squire also assured Tigo customers that 2017 will be fantastic as Tigo plans to further strengthen its data speeds and network resilience.

The Tigo Luminous Festival of Lights and Music: Aseda Edition is open to the general public and starts at 7pm on New Year’s Eve at the Junction Mall at Teshie, Accra.