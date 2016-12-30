Stonebwoy thanks fans for supporting his Bhim Concert

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: asempanews.com

2016-12-30

Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has expressed gratitude to his fans for coming out massively to support his Bhim Nation Concert.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group released a video on his Facebook page thanking his fans for their enormous support throughout the year.

“Thank you for making the Bhim Concert big and excellent one, thanks for coming out, thanks to all my fans and next year is going to be bigger and better and thanks to all the super stars,” he posted.

Watch the video below