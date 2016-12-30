Start '1-district, 1-factory' project in Ekumfi – Youth to Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself “Youth of Ekumfi” in the Central region are reminding the President- elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his pledge to begin his famous ‘one- district- one factory’ project in the Ekumfi district.

The policy, if implemented according to the youth, will help address the huge unemployment situation in the area and its associated challenges.

The area, according to the youth is rich with diverse citrus crops and the establishment of a juice factory will not only help address the unemployment situation in the area but will also help deal with the issue of post harvest losses which the farmers suffer.

The group explained that farmers in the area find it difficult to even get buyers for their crops leaving a larger junk of the crops to rot with the little left sold cheaply to ensure their sustenance.

Speaking in an interview with Ultimate News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour, the spokesperson for the youth, Daniel Hammond further urged Nana Addo to fulfil his pledge of constructing a landing beach site for the area in honour of his late friend Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

The fisher folks according to him are struggling with their fishing activities due to the absence of the landing beach as there isn’t any space to pack their canoes.