Stage attack confused me – Mzbel

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

2016-12-30

play videoMzbel on stage at concert in Belgium

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has admitted she flustered after an attack on her while on stage, thus, her inability to impress her fans during a recent gig in Belgium.

Mzbel was pelted with eggs by an angry female fan. The incident occurred at an event dubbed All White Party in Gent, Belgium on Boxing Day, December 26.

Explaining how she was attacked in a video, Mzbel said: “A middle-aged woman approached the stage and threw an egg at me hoping that a lot more people will join in and interrupt my performance but unfortunately for her the crowd got upset, the band got angry and there was a little chaos and the woman was kicked out”.

“I managed to continue with the show but I was really confused throughout, at some point I didn’t even know what I was singing. I didn’t know which key to use, I was nervous from the beginning and so I took some champagne. I don’t know if that also contributed but the fans didn’t give up on me and in the end, we had a successful night,” she added.

She expressed appreciation to the fans, the band and organisers for their support. Organisers of the show, some fans and the band condemned the attack.

Born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, Mzbel has come under attack for publicly endorsing President John Dramani Mahama who lost in Ghana’s recent general elections and especially for saying opposition leader, now president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not a presidential material and could not become president.

Prior to the show, Mzbel in a video shot in Belgium dared her critics to attack her if they wanted to and asked them to stop hiding behind the NPP to hurl hateful language at her. This was after she had earlier showed remorse and declared her intent to apologise to the president-elect for the unsavoury remarks she made about him following alleged attacks by NPP supporters at her house shortly after Mr Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the December 7 polls.