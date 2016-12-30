Some crazy fashion at Sarkodie's 2016 Rapperholic concert

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2016

Enough of the performances from Sarkodie’s 2016 Rapperholic Concert.

Lets turn our attention away from the performances for a while and focus on what event goers wore to the show because without them, the concert wouldn’t have been successful.

Sarkodie and his team put up an awesome show on December 25 at the Accra International Center. By now I’m sure you’ve enjoyed some videos from the concert which had performances from Bisa Kdei, MzVee, Patoranking, Flava, Medikal, Strongman, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Burna Boy, Jupita and many others.

The big boys, slim and thick ladies with heavy goodies attended the event fully prepared.

Lets see what some people wore to 2016 Rapperholic Concert.