Scrap Council of State – Bentil to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Ghana

A vice president of policy think tank IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil, has appealed to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to use the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary majority to scrap the Council of State.

According to him, the continuous existence of the council is taking an unnecessary toll on the finances of the country and, therefore, must be abolished.

The Council of State is a small body of prominent citizens which advises the president on national issues. It was established by Articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which said: “There shall be a Council of State to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”

It is supposed to include a former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police and the President of the National House of Chiefs. Each region of Ghana also has an elected representative. The President of Ghana also appoints 11 members. Members stay in office until the term of office of the president ends.

However, Mr Bentil is of the view that this establishment serves no purpose but rather drains the economy.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “Dear Nana, please use your parliamentary majority to amend the constitution and abolish the Council of State. …We won’t miss it! It’s an expensive and unprofitable albatross on our finances! If you do this, we will thank you!”