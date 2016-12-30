Santa Claus Held At Gunpoint In Protest Against Christmas Celebrations

A group of men from the ultra-nationalist Alperen Hearts protested Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in Turkey by holding a man dressed as Santa Claus at gunpoint on December 28 in the western province of Aydin.

The men were dressed in traditional clothes and danced to the traditional “zeybek” dance, while the locals were watching in shock.

The provincial head of the Alperen Hearths in Aydin said they were aiming to “bring people back to their roots.”

“Our purpose is for people to go back to their roots. We are Muslim Turks and have been banner-bearers of Islam for a thousand years. We cannot see why there is such sensitivity for Christian traditions and not for our traditions like Hıdrellez, Nevruz and other religious and national holidays. We organized this protest against Christmas celebrations, reminding people that we should be celebrating our own national holidays instead,” he said.

Alperen Hearts is the youth organisation of the Great Union Party – a far-right Islamist and nationalist political party in Turkey.





