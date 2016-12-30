Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates wife on their 16th wedding anniversary

Movies of Friday, 30 December 2016

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his beautiful wife, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo (nee Adegbesan) are celebrating the 16th anniversary of their marriage today.

Jumobi to the world, Aabike to me. The mother of my kids, love of my life, my rock, my shield, my baby, my woman, my everything. I want to say thank you but that’s not enough, I want to say I love you that’s still not enough, I want to say God bless you and that also seems inadequate for all you have been to me and the kids.

You have kept me grounded, loved me unconditionally, prayed with me and for me and gone without to ensure I shine. You know how when close friends and family ask “How is bros?” and you respond with “He’s there, I still haven’t killed him in his sleep yet” they laugh at the humour but I smile with admiration because I know the truth. The truth is that you have consistently tolerated me and all my excesses and for that I am extremely grateful.

I don’t know how I would have done all I have done and I’m doing without your support.

Thank you for deliberately taking a back seat to make me shine.

You know baby, God has put to shame those who said we wouldn’t last. It’s amazing how far we have come. 16years and counting ain’t bad is it now?

Yea, I know they are not enough but I’ll still go ahead and say THANK YOU, I LOVE YOU and GOD BLESS YOU my ABK. Happy wedding anniversary baby.





The actor was married to the late May Ellen Ezekiel, a foremost Nigerian journalist popularly known as MEE. After her death, Mofe-Damijo married Jumoke with whom he’s had, four children. He has 5 children in total, one from the previous marriage.